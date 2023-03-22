Cayman the caiman euthanized by state agency
Pour one out for Cayman.
What's happening: State animal welfare officials sent him off to the great beyond after they couldn’t find an animal sanctuary willing to accept him, Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker tells Axios.
- He says he wasn't sure how long the agency waited before euthanizing the three-and-a-half-foot-long reptile.
The intrigue: The decision angered ACCT Philly, which initially took custody of the caiman found roaming FDR Park a couple weeks ago.
What they’re saying: ACCT Philly executive director Sarah Barnett tells Axios the plan was for state officials to escort Cayman to a rehab facility in northeast Pennsylvania.
- She says she wouldn’t have relinquished custody if she knew putting him down was a possibility and that she can’t “foresee a situation” in the future in which her organization works with the Fish & Boat Commission.
Flashback: ACCT Philly has had success transporting animals to Maryland and New England.
