He's now in reptile heaven. Photo courtesy of ACCT Philly.

Pour one out for Cayman.

What's happening: State animal welfare officials sent him off to the great beyond after they couldn’t find an animal sanctuary willing to accept him, Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker tells Axios.

He says he wasn't sure how long the agency waited before euthanizing the three-and-a-half-foot-long reptile.

The intrigue: The decision angered ACCT Philly, which initially took custody of the caiman found roaming FDR Park a couple weeks ago.

What they’re saying: ACCT Philly executive director Sarah Barnett tells Axios the plan was for state officials to escort Cayman to a rehab facility in northeast Pennsylvania.

She says she wouldn’t have relinquished custody if she knew putting him down was a possibility and that she can’t “foresee a situation” in the future in which her organization works with the Fish & Boat Commission.

Flashback: ACCT Philly has had success transporting animals to Maryland and New England.