He needs new owners. Photo: courtesy of ACCT Philly

Animal welfare officials are working to find a home for the caiman found roaming FDR Park on Sunday.

Wally, where you at?

Driving the news: The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission picked up the three-and-a-half-foot-long creature from ACCT Philly’s headquarters Monday and was searching for a rehab center or sanctuary to house the animal while securing it a permanent home, ACCT Philly executive director Sarah Barnett told Axios.

Catch up quick: The person who phoned police just before 10am Sunday to report the reptile initially mistook it for an alligator, a Philadelphia Police spokesperson told Axios.

Cayman — as officials are calling the amphibious carnivore — was hungry, so ACCT Philly has been feeding it bits of chicken, Barnett said.

Caimans aren't typically a threat to humans but can have a taste for small canines.

The big picture: Nearly 1,000 animals were surrendered to ACCT Philly last year, according to Barnett. On the list of more exotic pets rescued or surrendered over the years: a water monitor, a tegu and an albino python.

Zoom in: Pennsylvania issues permits allowing people to keep exotic pets, including caimans.

Yes, but: It's illegal to unleash any member of the crocodilia order into the wild.

What they’re saying: Philly police and animal control officers believe a pet owner who could no longer care for Cayman let him go.