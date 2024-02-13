Rideshare service Lyft's new gender-based feature is now available in Philadelphia and the rest of the country.

Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ridesharing services. Recent reports indicate a startling number of violent crimes have occurred during Uber and Lyft rides, according to the New York Times.

What's happening: Lyft's Women+Connect is a new option in the app that prioritizes matches between women and nonbinary drivers and riders, the rideshare company announced this morning.

It launched in five U.S. cities in September, then expanded to 55 and is now fully rolling out, a company spokesperson tells Axios.

How it works: Women and nonbinary drivers can turn on a preference in the app to help match them with nearby women and nonbinary riders.

Riders and drivers can self-identify and update their genders in their profiles.

The preference is prioritized but not guaranteed.

By the numbers: Women account for about half the riders on Lyft but only 23% of drivers, per Lyft.

So far, 67% of drivers eligible to use Women+Connect are doing so, per Lyft.

More than 7 million rides have been completed using the feature.

What's next: Women and nonbinary riders will automatically be enrolled in the program but can turn off the feature in the app.