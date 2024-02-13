Lyft's new gender-based safety feature now available in Philly, nationally
Rideshare service Lyft's new gender-based feature is now available in Philadelphia and the rest of the country.
Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ridesharing services. Recent reports indicate a startling number of violent crimes have occurred during Uber and Lyft rides, according to the New York Times.
- Between 2017 and 2019, 4,158 sexual assaults and 10 fatal physical assaults of Lyft passengers and drivers were recorded, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reported.
What's happening: Lyft's Women+Connect is a new option in the app that prioritizes matches between women and nonbinary drivers and riders, the rideshare company announced this morning.
- It launched in five U.S. cities in September, then expanded to 55 and is now fully rolling out, a company spokesperson tells Axios.
How it works: Women and nonbinary drivers can turn on a preference in the app to help match them with nearby women and nonbinary riders.
- Riders and drivers can self-identify and update their genders in their profiles.
- The preference is prioritized but not guaranteed.
By the numbers: Women account for about half the riders on Lyft but only 23% of drivers, per Lyft.
- So far, 67% of drivers eligible to use Women+Connect are doing so, per Lyft.
- More than 7 million rides have been completed using the feature.
What's next: Women and nonbinary riders will automatically be enrolled in the program but can turn off the feature in the app.
