Lyft's new gender-based safety feature now available in Philly, nationally

Screenshots of ride-share company Lifty's new Women+ Connect feature.

Photo: Courtesy of Lyft

Rideshare service Lyft's new gender-based feature is now available in Philadelphia and the rest of the country.

Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ridesharing services. Recent reports indicate a startling number of violent crimes have occurred during Uber and Lyft rides, according to the New York Times.

What's happening: Lyft's Women+Connect is a new option in the app that prioritizes matches between women and nonbinary drivers and riders, the rideshare company announced this morning.

How it works: Women and nonbinary drivers can turn on a preference in the app to help match them with nearby women and nonbinary riders.

  • Riders and drivers can self-identify and update their genders in their profiles.
  • The preference is prioritized but not guaranteed.

By the numbers: Women account for about half the riders on Lyft but only 23% of drivers, per Lyft.

  • So far, 67% of drivers eligible to use Women+Connect are doing so, per Lyft.
  • More than 7 million rides have been completed using the feature.

What's next: Women and nonbinary riders will automatically be enrolled in the program but can turn off the feature in the app.

