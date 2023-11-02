The prompt women and nonbinary passengers will receive from Lyft. Photo: Courtesy of Lyft

Women and nonbinary Lyft riders and drivers in Austin will soon be able to connect on the app, an effort by the company to provide more peace of mind during a ride-share experience.

Driving the news: The program, dubbed Women+ Connect, is now available in Austin and roughly 50 other cities.

The program first rolled out in September in Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, with plans to quickly expand nationwide.

Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ride-sharing, and recent reports indicate a startling number of violent crimes have occurred during Uber and Lyft rides, The New York Times reports.

Between 2017 and 2019, 4,158 sexual assaults and 10 fatal physical assaults of Lyft passengers and drivers were recorded, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reported.

State of play: Women make up nearly half of Lyft riders but account for just 23% of drivers, according to a recent company survey.

Lyft is hopeful its new program will encourage more women drivers by providing an extra layer of safety and confidence.

By the numbers: Lyft officials say they've already noticed an uptick in eligible riders and drivers using the new tool.

In early access cities, riders had about 60% more rides with a woman or nonbinary driver.

Drivers using Women+ Connect keep the feature on 99% of the time.

What they're saying: "This feature offers more control over the driving experience for women and nonbinary people, allowing them to feel more confident," Lyft officials said in a statement. "With fewer barriers to driving, more women can access flexible earning opportunities — whether they're driving to build a business, support their family, or simply to enjoy earning good money while meeting great people."