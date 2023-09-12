Lyft’s new feature connects women and nonbinary drivers and passengers

The prompt women and nonbinary passengers will receive from Lyft. Photo: Courtesy of Lyft

A new Lyft feature will prioritize matching women and nonbinary drivers and riders in an effort to provide more peace of mind during the rideshare experience.

Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ride-sharing, and recent reports indicate a startling number of violent crimes have occurred during Uber and Lyft rides, The New York Times reports.

Between 2017 and 2019, 4,158 sexual assaults and 10 fatal physical assaults of Lyft passengers and drivers were recorded, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reported.

State of play: Women make up nearly half of Lyft riders, but account for just 23% of drivers, according to a recent company survey.

Lyft is hopeful its new program will encourage more women drivers by providing an extra layer of safety and confidence.

What's happening: The program, dubbed Women+ Connect, will roll out Wednesday in Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, with plans to quickly expand nationwide.

How it works: Women and nonbinary drivers will be able to turn on a preference to match with other nearby women and nonbinary riders. If none are available, drivers will be matched with men, according to Lyft.

Women and nonbinary riders in cities where Women+ Connect is available will be prompted in the app to participate, increasing their chances of connecting with women and nonbinary drivers.

By the numbers: Among women Lyft drivers surveyed by the company:

57% said they drive to supplement their household income.

98% said driving provides them with needed flexibility.

And 90% said driving lets them earn money while pursuing something else, like going to school or other employment.

What they're saying: Women+ Connect has won support from the Human Rights Campaign, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) and the National Sheriffs' Association Traffic Safety Committee.