Philly nabbed two spots on Eater's annual Best New Restaurants 2023 list.

Why it matters: Philly's culinary and bar scenes have been white hot this year, earning mentions on best-of lists and picking up James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Driving the news: We were the only city with two mentions on the 12-restaurant list — Honeysuckle Provisions and My Loup.

Details: Honeysuckle Provisions, an Afrocentric grocery and cafe in West Philly, is notable for breakfast sandwiches served on a "BLACKenglish" muffin, its "Dolla" hoagie, and more, per Eater.

Meanwhile, My Loup's menu has a French Canadian influence

The atmosphere at the Rittenhouse Square restaurant, which also made the New York Times Restaurant List for best places to eat in 2023, is "luxurious but quietly so," per Eater.

What they're saying: ​​Philly's "tapestry of restaurants" creates "experiences so singular that they could only exist right there," Eater wrote.