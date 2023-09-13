Her Place's Amanda Shulman named a Food & Wine "Best New Chef"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Philadelphia chef Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club was just named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs for 2023.

Why it matters: Philly's restaurant scene can't stop winning.

What's happening: Food & Wine crowned 11 best new chefs across the country this year.

The magazine says they embody a new intentionality in the dining world, striving to make their restaurants not only a place of joy for customers but "sources of ongoing, sustainable education and growth for all who work in them."

Zoom in: The menu at Her Place, which Shulman opened in Rittenhouse two years ago, leans French and Italian but includes some Jewish touches as well, per the restaurant's website.

The menu changes every two weeks — and sometimes daily.

Shulman also runs the restaurant My Loup in Rittenhouse with Alex Kemp.

Be smart: Her Place Supper Club reservations open on Sundays at 6pm for the upcoming two weeks at $90 a person.