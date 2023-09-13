39 mins ago - Food and Drink
Her Place's Amanda Shulman named a Food & Wine "Best New Chef"
Philadelphia chef Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club was just named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs for 2023.
Why it matters: Philly's restaurant scene can't stop winning.
- We had a trio of winners at the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards this year.
- Plus: Two city bars were named to Esquire's 2023 Best Bars in America list.
What's happening: Food & Wine crowned 11 best new chefs across the country this year.
- The magazine says they embody a new intentionality in the dining world, striving to make their restaurants not only a place of joy for customers but "sources of ongoing, sustainable education and growth for all who work in them."
Zoom in: The menu at Her Place, which Shulman opened in Rittenhouse two years ago, leans French and Italian but includes some Jewish touches as well, per the restaurant's website.
- The menu changes every two weeks — and sometimes daily.
- Shulman also runs the restaurant My Loup in Rittenhouse with Alex Kemp.
Be smart: Her Place Supper Club reservations open on Sundays at 6pm for the upcoming two weeks at $90 a person.
- All reservations are currently sold out through Sept. 22 but you can join the waitlist.
