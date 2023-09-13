39 mins ago - Food and Drink

Her Place's Amanda Shulman named a Food & Wine "Best New Chef"

Mike D'Onofrio

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Philadelphia chef Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club was just named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs for 2023.

Why it matters: Philly's restaurant scene can't stop winning.

What's happening: Food & Wine crowned 11 best new chefs across the country this year.

  • The magazine says they embody a new intentionality in the dining world, striving to make their restaurants not only a place of joy for customers but "sources of ongoing, sustainable education and growth for all who work in them."

Zoom in: The menu at Her Place, which Shulman opened in Rittenhouse two years ago, leans French and Italian but includes some Jewish touches as well, per the restaurant's website.

  • The menu changes every two weeks — and sometimes daily.
  • Shulman also runs the restaurant My Loup in Rittenhouse with Alex Kemp.

Be smart: Her Place Supper Club reservations open on Sundays at 6pm for the upcoming two weeks at $90 a person.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more