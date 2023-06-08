Philly’s award-winning bars

Share on email (opens in new window)

One of the bars inside Andra Hem . Photo courtesy of Andra Hem/Jason Varney

Beat the hazy conditions by ducking into these Center City bars that made Esquire’s 2023 Best Bars in America list.

Why it matters: Philly’s food and bar scene is having a moment.

Earlier this week, a trio of Philly winners were named at the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards.

What’s happening: Creativity and originality were on full display at America’s finest drinking establishments that made this year’s list, per Esquire.

33 bars made the list, from New York City to San Francisco.

Details: The Swedish cocktail bar Andra Hem in Center City, which opened last year, makes you feel as if “you’ve stepped into someone’s maximalist two story townhouse,” with peacock blue and mustard painted walls and “lichen-like wallpaper behind the bar,” per Esquire.

Tip: “Definitely end your visit with a Lambhattan, a Manhattan made with a lamb-fat washed bourbon,” per Esquire.

Superfolie has an “easy sophistication” in a “jewel box of a space in Rittenhouse Square” that is “Frenchy, but not seriously so,” Esquire writes.

Of note: These Philly bars were the only mentions from Pennsylvania.

