Philadelphia gets spotlight on NYT's 2023 best restaurants list

Three of Philadelphia's best dining spots — Kalaya, El Chingon and My Loup — made the New York Times' third annual list of the country's best restaurants.

Why it matters: Our restaurateurs are knocking it out of the park.

How it works: The outlet dispatched reporters, editors and critics to hundreds of restaurants across the U.S. to find its favorite food spots.

Half the restaurants mentioned are first timers to the list.

The intrigue: Kalaya's "head-turning" Asian cuisine was listed as "new" on the Times' list, but the restaurant was for years a South Philly staple.

Chef Chutatip Suntaranon, who has received many accolades for her eats, relocated last year to a bigger spot in trendy Fishtown that's described as "dazzling as the original was modest."

The bottom line: The new digs haven't "muted [Suntaranon's] forcefully spiced, luminous cooking," the Times wrote.

My Loup

The new hip "French-ish" restaurant in Rittenhouse Square opened this summer.

The intrigue: The place stands out because of chef-owners Alex Kemp's and Amanda Shulman's decision to close on weekends, when many restaurants get most of their traffic, so they could have better work-life balance.

What they're saying: The weeknight spot "feels like a dinner party in the spirit of Montreal's Joe Beef, where both worked," the Times wrote.

El Chingon

Carlos Aparicio saw that something was missing from Philly's dining scene — a spot to get a "good Mexican sandwich."

And so, El Chingon was born.

Zoom in: Aparicio's dishes, such as cemitas and tart aguachile, draw inspiration from the chef's mother, who taught him how to cook.

What they're saying: "El Chingon doesn't clamor for attention or traffic in gimmicks; it's simply a neighborhood restaurant, albeit one of the highest order," the Times wrote.