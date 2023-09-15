2 hours ago - COVID

New COVID vaccines are coming to Philadelphia

Mike D'Onofrio
Updated COVID vaccines were recommended this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and should be available soon in Philadelphia.

Why it matters: The new round of vaccines for anyone ages six months or older arrives after a rise in COVID hospitalizations were rising in the city and across Pennsylvania this summer.

How it works: Vaccine advisers recommend everyone ages 5 years and older receive one dose of an updated vaccine, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

  • The new shots, available from Pfizer and Moderna, are designed to target current circulating strains and newer variants.
  • Recommended dosage varies by age and health status. It's recommended that children under four complete a two-dose series, while moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals should complete three.

Where to find vaccines: The new shot will soon be available at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, certain doctors' offices and clinics, and city health clinics.

Cost: Free for most people with private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.

  • Plus: The city is working with federal partners to ensure the uninsured or underinsured get the vaccine for free.

Between the lines: The expiration of the COVID public health emergency in May meant that the federal government was no longer going to be covering vaccinations for all.

Good to know: The CDC recommends getting flu shots at the same time as the COVID vaccine.

