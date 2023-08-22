COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Pennsylvania

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

COVID-19 hospitalizations across Pennsylvania are ticking up — a signal that a late summer wave is sweeping the country.

Why it matters: Our guard is down more than a year after the city ditched its mask mandate and other pandemic precautions.

Driving the news: Our state's average COVID hospitalization rate rose 17% between June and July, mirroring national figures, per the latest CDC data.

A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., according to CDC estimates — though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Reality check: State and national hospitalizations remain far below their pandemic-era peak.

Pennsylvania's are down 83% year-over-year.

Nationally, hospitalizations are down 82% compared to last year. The CDC reports 10,320 overall hospital admissions in the week between July 30-Aug. 5, compared to more than 150,000 in one week in January 2022.

Zoom in: In Philly, weekly hospital admissions have dropped to single digits from more than 120 at the start of the year, per the city's online database.

Be smart: The federal pandemic public health emergency ended in May, rolling back health care changes we grew used to, like free COVID tests.

With less testing happening these days, hospitalization rates are now one of the best proxies for estimating broader viral spread.

Yes, but: Hospitalizations aren't a perfect metric as they're a lagging indicator and likely to be higher in communities with older populations, plus the quality of reporting can vary.

What they're saying: Jim Garrow, a city health department spokesperson, tells Axios the EG.5 variant hasn't been detected in Philly since June. Garrow says wastewater testing has detected a slight rise in COVID concentrations but nothing like increases during previous waves.

Overall, the risk to Philadelphians remains extremely low, he adds.

What to watch: A newly updated booster is due out this fall, although it wasn't specifically designed with EG.5 in mind.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether the School District of Philadelphia will impose a mask mandate or other COVID precautions for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

District spokesperson Christina Clark tells Axios school officials will release their COVID guidance this week.

Of note: The district imposed a mask mandate for students and staff for the start of the 2022-23 school year, as well as after breaks and when cases spiked.