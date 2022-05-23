School District of Philadelphia reinstates mask mandate

The Philadelphia school district is requiring students and staff to wear face masks indoors again, starting Monday.

What's happening: The district reinstated its mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region, superintendent William Hite said in a statement Friday.

All students and staff are required to don masks during school and while riding on district buses and vans.

Students and staff who test positive for the virus must notify the district.

Flashback: The district tweaked its policies last week to allow students to return to school even when they've been exposed to someone with the virus, as long as they aren't exhibiting symptoms.

The big picture: COVID-19 cases in the region are "rising dangerously," city health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole warned in a statement last week.

New COVID cases have risen 42% in Philly over the last two weeks, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's online dashboard. The city is averaging 364 new cases per day as of May 16, per the city.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are also up.

Be smart: Philadelphia continues to strongly recommend wearing face coverings in indoor public places.