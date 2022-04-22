Philadelphia will end reimposed mask mandate

Philadelphia made the decision to end its mask mandate on Thursday night, just four days after reimposing it.

Why it matters: With the U-turn, it will no longer be the only major city in the country with such a mandate.

It remains unclear when the city will officially lift the mandate, though a spokesperson said it more details would be provided Friday.

The city made the decision on April 11 to bring the mandate back into effect one week later on April 18 — the same day a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's transportation mask mandate.

The mandate was at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which currently does not recommend mandated masking in Philadelphia.

What they're saying: "Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the city will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate. Given the latest data, the Board of Health voted tonight to rescind the mandate," a city spokesperson told Axios.

Flashback: Philadelphia had originally cited rising COVID cases in the city — as well as rising hospitalizations — to justify its decision to bring the mandate back.