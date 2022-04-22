30 mins ago - COVID

Philadelphia will end reimposed mask mandate

Mike D'Onofrio
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Philadelphia made the decision to end its mask mandate on Thursday night, just four days after reimposing it.

Why it matters: With the U-turn, it will no longer be the only major city in the country with such a mandate.

What they're saying: "Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the city will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate. Given the latest data, the Board of Health voted tonight to rescind the mandate," a city spokesperson told Axios.

Flashback: Philadelphia had originally cited rising COVID cases in the city — as well as rising hospitalizations — to justify its decision to bring the mandate back.

  • "This looks like we may be at the start of a new COVID wave, like Europe just saw," Philadelphia Health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said last week.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more