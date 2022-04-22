Philadelphia will end reimposed mask mandate
Philadelphia made the decision to end its mask mandate on Thursday night, just four days after reimposing it.
Why it matters: With the U-turn, it will no longer be the only major city in the country with such a mandate.
- It remains unclear when the city will officially lift the mandate, though a spokesperson said it more details would be provided Friday.
- The city made the decision on April 11 to bring the mandate back into effect one week later on April 18 — the same day a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's transportation mask mandate.
- The mandate was at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which currently does not recommend mandated masking in Philadelphia.
What they're saying: "Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the city will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate. Given the latest data, the Board of Health voted tonight to rescind the mandate," a city spokesperson told Axios.
Flashback: Philadelphia had originally cited rising COVID cases in the city — as well as rising hospitalizations — to justify its decision to bring the mandate back.
- "This looks like we may be at the start of a new COVID wave, like Europe just saw," Philadelphia Health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said last week.
