Philadelphia to reinstate mask mandate
Philadelphia announced Monday that it would reinstate its citywide mask mandate beginning April 18 due to rising COVID cases.
Why it matters: With the decision, the city will become one of the only major American localities to require masks in public.
- The decision comes just over a month after the city originally dropped the mandate, moving to the "All Clear" response level of its four-tier system.
What's happening: Rising COVID case counts had fueled speculation that the city could move to the second tier of its COVID response system — "Mask Precautions" — as the Inquirer reported last week.
- The "Mask Precautions" tier means that two or more of the following conditions are true in the city: average new cases per day are less than 225, hospitalizations are less than 10 and cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days.
Between the lines: The city's decision is at odds with the CDC, which currently does not recommend mandated masking for Philadelphia.
- The CDC's assessment takes in several factors, including low community spread, high levels of vaccination and population immunity, and reductions in hospitalizations and deaths.
