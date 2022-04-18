Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Federal judge strikes down travel mask mandate

Julia Shapero
People wearing masks at an airport
Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration's rule mandating masks on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its statutory authority and failed to properly justify its decision.

  • The suit was filed by the Health Freedom Defense Fund, as well as two other individuals.

The big picture: The CDC last week extended the mandate until May 3. It applied to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

  • The decision comes as COVID-19 cases have risen in a number of states due to the spread of the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
  • The CDC said it extended the mandate to evaluate the impact of the rise in cases on severe disease and health care system capacity.

Background: All statewide mask mandates have been lifted as of late March, when Hawaii became the final state to lift its mandate.

  • However, the city of Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate on Monday due to the rise in cases.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and has been updated throughout.

