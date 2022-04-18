Federal judge strikes down travel mask mandate
A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration's rule mandating masks on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.
Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its statutory authority and failed to properly justify its decision.
- The suit was filed by the Health Freedom Defense Fund, as well as two other individuals.
The big picture: The CDC last week extended the mandate until May 3. It applied to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.
- The decision comes as COVID-19 cases have risen in a number of states due to the spread of the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
- The CDC said it extended the mandate to evaluate the impact of the rise in cases on severe disease and health care system capacity.
Background: All statewide mask mandates have been lifted as of late March, when Hawaii became the final state to lift its mandate.
- However, the city of Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate on Monday due to the rise in cases.
