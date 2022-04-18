Federal judge strikes down travel mask mandate

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration's rule mandating masks on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its statutory authority and failed to properly justify its decision.

The suit was filed by the Health Freedom Defense Fund, as well as two other individuals.

The big picture: The CDC last week extended the mandate until May 3. It applied to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases have risen in a number of states due to the spread of the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

The CDC said it extended the mandate to evaluate the impact of the rise in cases on severe disease and health care system capacity.

Background: All statewide mask mandates have been lifted as of late March, when Hawaii became the final state to lift its mandate.

However, the city of Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate on Monday due to the rise in cases.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and has been updated throughout.