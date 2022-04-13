Reports: CDC extends travel mask mandate for two weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its travel mask mandate for two weeks to monitor a spike in COVID-19 cases, AP first reported.

Driving the news: The transportation mask mandate, originally set to expire on April 18, is now in effect until May 3. The mandate applies to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

State of play: The TSA's requirement has drawn criticism from some people, including senators who have said all mask mandates should be abandoned.

Ashish Jha, the White House's new COVID-19 response coordinator, had said earlier this week the extension "is a CDC decision, and I think it is absolutely on the table."

State of play: COVID-19 cases have been rising in a number of states due to the spread of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.