13 mins ago - Health

Reports: CDC extends travel mask mandate for two weeks

Axios
A pilot wearing a protective mask walks through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on April 7. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its travel mask mandate for two weeks to monitor a spike in COVID-19 cases, AP first reported.

Driving the news: The transportation mask mandate, originally set to expire on April 18, is now in effect until May 3. The mandate applies to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

State of play: The TSA's requirement has drawn criticism from some people, including senators who have said all mask mandates should be abandoned.

State of play: COVID-19 cases have been rising in a number of states due to the spread of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

