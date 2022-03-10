TSA extends mask mandate for planes, transportation until April 18

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Biden administration on Thursday extended the transportation mask mandate on planes, buses and trains by another 30 days.

Driving the news: The Transportation Security Administration's face mask requirement, originally set to expire on March 18, is now in effect until April 18, the agency announced.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said in a tweet that the "TSA is renewing its transportation mask requirement as the CDC works across government on a revised policy framework for when to mask based on its COVID-19 community levels."

The big picture: The TSA on Wednesday put out a statement ahead of expected busy spring travel, saying "the mask requirement remains in place and TSA will continue to assess the duration of the requirement in consultation with CDC."