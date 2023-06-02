Weekend road closures for Roots Picnic and Pride
Two festivals will take over parts of West Philly and Center City this weekend.
Why it matters: The Roots Picnic and Philly Pride will create traffic headaches for drivers in separate parts of the city.
❗ What’s happening: Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place, some of which will extend into next week.
- Expect delays.
Roots Picnic —
The two-day music festival at the Mann Center begins Saturday.
- Lane restrictions and road closures around the West Fairmount Park area and Overbrook neighborhood began earlier in the week.
The following streets will be closed through approximately 6am on June 8:
- States Drive between Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street
- S Concourse Drive between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street
Plus: At noon Friday, N Georges Hill Drive between Belmont Avenue to 52nd Street will be closed through 8am on Monday.
Rideshare: The Mann has a dedicated drop-off and pick-up location at the North Gate located on Georges Hill Drive. Parking attendants will be on-site to assist with directions.
💡 Tip: Use SEPTA’s Mann Loop to get to the festival.
The full list of road closures can be found on the city’s website.
Philly Pride —
Sunday’s Pride festivities will close streets in the Gayborhood from 5am to approximately 9pm.
- The city also will post temporary no-parking zones during that time and cars parked in those areas will get a “courtesy tow.”
Streets off limits include:
- 13th and 12th Streets from Walnut to Spruce Streets
- Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street
- Quince Street from Walnut Street to Locust Street
- Locust Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street
SEPTA bus routes 12, 23 and 45 will be detoured from 4:30am to approximately 8pm Sunday.
- More information on SEPTA’s website.
See the full list of road closures on the city’s website.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.