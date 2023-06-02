Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: City of Philadelphia; Map: Axios Visuals

Two festivals will take over parts of West Philly and Center City this weekend.

Why it matters: The Roots Picnic and Philly Pride will create traffic headaches for drivers in separate parts of the city.

❗ What’s happening: Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place, some of which will extend into next week.

Expect delays.

Roots Picnic —

The two-day music festival at the Mann Center begins Saturday.

Lane restrictions and road closures around the West Fairmount Park area and Overbrook neighborhood began earlier in the week.

The following streets will be closed through approximately 6am on June 8:

States Drive between Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street

S Concourse Drive between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street

Plus: At noon Friday, N Georges Hill Drive between Belmont Avenue to 52nd Street will be closed through 8am on Monday.

Rideshare: The Mann has a dedicated drop-off and pick-up location at the North Gate located on Georges Hill Drive. Parking attendants will be on-site to assist with directions.

💡 Tip: Use SEPTA’s Mann Loop to get to the festival.

The full list of road closures can be found on the city’s website.

Philly Pride —

Sunday’s Pride festivities will close streets in the Gayborhood from 5am to approximately 9pm.

The city also will post temporary no-parking zones during that time and cars parked in those areas will get a “courtesy tow.”

Streets off limits include:

13th and 12th Streets from Walnut to Spruce Streets

Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street

Quince Street from Walnut Street to Locust Street

Locust Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

City of Philadelphia; Map: Axios Visuals

SEPTA bus routes 12, 23 and 45 will be detoured from 4:30am to approximately 8pm Sunday.

More information on SEPTA’s website.

See the full list of road closures on the city’s website.

Read our guide to Pride