57 mins ago - News

Weekend road closures for Roots Picnic and Pride

Mike D'Onofrio
Data: City of Philadelphia; Map: Axios Visuals

Two festivals will take over parts of West Philly and Center City this weekend.

Why it matters: The Roots Picnic and Philly Pride will create traffic headaches for drivers in separate parts of the city.

❗ What’s happening: Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place, some of which will extend into next week.

  • Expect delays.
Roots Picnic —

The two-day music festival at the Mann Center begins Saturday.

  • Lane restrictions and road closures around the West Fairmount Park area and Overbrook neighborhood began earlier in the week.

The following streets will be closed through approximately 6am on June 8:

  • States Drive between Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic
  • Avenue of the Republic between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street
  • S Concourse Drive between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street

Plus: At noon Friday, N Georges Hill Drive between Belmont Avenue to 52nd Street will be closed through 8am on Monday.

Rideshare: The Mann has a dedicated drop-off and pick-up location at the North Gate located on Georges Hill Drive. Parking attendants will be on-site to assist with directions.

💡 Tip: Use SEPTA’s Mann Loop to get to the festival.

The full list of road closures can be found on the city’s website.

Philly Pride —

Sunday’s Pride festivities will close streets in the Gayborhood from 5am to approximately 9pm.

  • The city also will post temporary no-parking zones during that time and cars parked in those areas will get a “courtesy tow.”

Streets off limits include:

  • 13th and 12th Streets from Walnut to Spruce Streets
  • Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street
  • Quince Street from Walnut Street to Locust Street
  • Locust Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street
City of Philadelphia; Map: Axios Visuals

SEPTA bus routes 12, 23 and 45 will be detoured from 4:30am to approximately 8pm Sunday.

See the full list of road closures on the city’s website.

