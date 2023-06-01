Everything to know about this weekend's Pride festivities

Philly Pride kicks off Sunday with the theme of "Love, Light and Liberation."

Why it matters: This is Philly’s first march and festival organized solely by Galaei after the annual event experienced fits and starts in recent years, including being abruptly canceled in 2021.

What's happening: The march begins at 10:30am at 6th and Walnut Street with music, speeches, and a land acknowledgement from the Lenape Tribe. It winds its way to the Gayborhood — the festival site.

Of note: Don’t expect floats and vehicles; they aren't permitted. But all LGBTQ members can participate in the march without registering, per event organizers.

🏳️‍🌈 1 cool thing: Look out for the unveiling of a record-breaking 200-foot rainbow flag during the march.

The festival runs from noon-7pm with several roads blocked off to traffic, including Walnut and Juniper Streets, to accommodate six stages of entertainment, more than 200 vendors, dozens of food trucks and plenty of stuff for the kids.

Performers will include DJ Robert Drake, burlesque dancer Rita Brujeria and artist Icon Ebony Fierce.

Festival details: A youth and family section will offer an alcohol- and smoke-free space between 13th, Juniper and Spruce to Locust streets with "age-appropriate" activities curated by groups including the Attic Youth Center.

Chill in the festival’s Sober Space, which will include a dry bar, DJs, performers, and food trucks to keep you occupied.

The Decompression Zone on S Sartain Street will provide a quiet space to rehydrate and eat while sitting in the shade.

The Pop Wellness section will offer free STI testing and MPOX shots.

Plus: You can dance in a space dubbed “Bailar con Amor” along Spruce Street, which honors the Afro-Latinx community.

Or head over to Kiki Alley on Chancellor Street to get a dose of the city's ballroom history, with performances curated by Sway Philly and BOS Philly.

