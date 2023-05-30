Roots Picnic and Dave Chappelle tickets still available
The Roots Picnic is this weekend and tickets are still up for grabs.
State of play: Comedian Dave Chappelle kicks off the festivities with a show at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.
- The festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Mann Center.
Details: The few tickets left for Chappelle are $304.50 (plus fees) on the arena's website.
- Yes, but: You can find cheaper tickets on the resale market, like at Vividseats.
A single-day pass for the Roots Picnic will cost you $99 and a two-day pass $189. Other two-day ticket options available are:
- $399 for GA+
- $799 Silver VIP
- $1,099 Gold VIP
Of note: Those who buy tickets online after May 21 must pick up wristbands at the will-call window.
Zoom in: Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox and City Girls are headlining, along with The Roots.
- Diddy was originally in the lineup, but Usher replaced him last week.
Other performers: Maverick City, Syd, and Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve.
- The festival also includes a Podcast Stage, where Charlamagne Tha God, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, and Questlove will podcast live.
