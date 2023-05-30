Roots Picnic and Dave Chappelle tickets still available

Share on email (opens in new window)

Picture yourself here this coming weekend. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

The Roots Picnic is this weekend and tickets are still up for grabs.

State of play: Comedian Dave Chappelle kicks off the festivities with a show at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Mann Center.

Details: The few tickets left for Chappelle are $304.50 (plus fees) on the arena's website.

Yes, but: You can find cheaper tickets on the resale market, like at Vividseats.

A single-day pass for the Roots Picnic will cost you $99 and a two-day pass $189. Other two-day ticket options available are:

$399 for GA+

$799 Silver VIP

$1,099 Gold VIP

Of note: Those who buy tickets online after May 21 must pick up wristbands at the will-call window.

Zoom in: Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox and City Girls are headlining, along with The Roots.

Diddy was originally in the lineup, but Usher replaced him last week.

Other performers: Maverick City, Syd, and Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve.