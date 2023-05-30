2 hours ago - Things to Do

Roots Picnic and Dave Chappelle tickets still available

Mike D'Onofrio
People sitting on blankets on the grass at the Roots Picnic in 2022.

Picture yourself here this coming weekend. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

The Roots Picnic is this weekend and tickets are still up for grabs.

State of play: Comedian Dave Chappelle kicks off the festivities with a show at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

  • The festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Mann Center.

Details: The few tickets left for Chappelle are $304.50 (plus fees) on the arena's website.

  • Yes, but: You can find cheaper tickets on the resale market, like at Vividseats.

A single-day pass for the Roots Picnic will cost you $99 and a two-day pass $189. Other two-day ticket options available are:

  • $399 for GA+
  • $799 Silver VIP
  • $1,099 Gold VIP

Of note: Those who buy tickets online after May 21 must pick up wristbands at the will-call window.

Zoom in: Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox and City Girls are headlining, along with The Roots.

Other performers: Maverick City, Syd, and Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve.

  • The festival also includes a Podcast Stage, where Charlamagne Tha God, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, and Questlove will podcast live.
