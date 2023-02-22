Dave Chappelle and Questlove attend the 2016 Roots Picnic NYC at Bryant Park on Oct. 1, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty

The Roots Picnic is back later this year and expanded with a performance from comedian Dave Chappelle.

What’s happening: Tickets go on sale at 10am for Philly-native Questlove Supreme’s music festival at The Mann in Fairmount Park.

The festival is June 3-4.

Diddy, Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox and City Girls are headlining the event along with The Roots.

What’s new: The weekend festival will be preceded by a stand-up comedy performance from Chappelle and The Roots at the Wells Fargo Center on June 2.

Be smart: Tickets for Chappelle’s stand-up show are sold separately from the two-day music festival.

Flashback: This year’s festival will mark the second in-person event following a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Details: Other headliners include Maverick City, Syd, and Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve.

The festival also includes a Podcast State, which will be headlined by live podcasts from Charlamagne Tha God, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, and Questlove.

Of note: The Roots and Live Nation Urban put on the annual summer event.