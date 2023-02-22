The Roots Picnic expands to three days with Dave Chappelle
The Roots Picnic is back later this year and expanded with a performance from comedian Dave Chappelle.
What’s happening: Tickets go on sale at 10am for Philly-native Questlove Supreme’s music festival at The Mann in Fairmount Park.
- The festival is June 3-4.
- Diddy, Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox and City Girls are headlining the event along with The Roots.
What’s new: The weekend festival will be preceded by a stand-up comedy performance from Chappelle and The Roots at the Wells Fargo Center on June 2.
Be smart: Tickets for Chappelle’s stand-up show are sold separately from the two-day music festival.
Flashback: This year’s festival will mark the second in-person event following a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Details: Other headliners include Maverick City, Syd, and Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve.
- The festival also includes a Podcast State, which will be headlined by live podcasts from Charlamagne Tha God, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, and Questlove.
Of note: The Roots and Live Nation Urban put on the annual summer event.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.