The Roots Picnic expands to three days with Dave Chappelle

Mike D'Onofrio
Dave Chappelle and Questlove

Dave Chappelle and Questlove attend the 2016 Roots Picnic NYC at Bryant Park on Oct. 1, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty

The Roots Picnic is back later this year and expanded with a performance from comedian Dave Chappelle.

What’s happening: Tickets go on sale at 10am for Philly-native Questlove Supreme’s music festival at The Mann in Fairmount Park.

  • The festival is June 3-4.
  • Diddy, Lauryn Hill, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox and City Girls are headlining the event along with The Roots.

What’s new: The weekend festival will be preceded by a stand-up comedy performance from Chappelle and The Roots at the Wells Fargo Center on June 2.

Be smart: Tickets for Chappelle’s stand-up show are sold separately from the two-day music festival.

Flashback: This year’s festival will mark the second in-person event following a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Details: Other headliners include Maverick City, Syd, and Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve.

  • The festival also includes a Podcast State, which will be headlined by live podcasts from Charlamagne Tha God, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, and Questlove.

Of note: The Roots and Live Nation Urban put on the annual summer event.

