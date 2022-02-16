Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia after 2-year hiatus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Roots Picnic is back in person this year for the first time since 2019.

Driving the news: The two-day festival at the outdoor Mann Center in Fairmount Park will run June 4-5.

Mary J. Blige, who performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Sunday, is headlining with The Roots.

Flashback: The Philly festival was nixed the last two years due to the pandemic.

Details: Other top artists slated to perform include Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J.PERIOD, Black Thought and Rick Ross. Check out the full lineup.

The festival will also feature a Podcast Stage, curated by Wallo267 and Gillie Da King.

And you can watch shows streamed live on the The Roots' official YouTube channel.

Of note: The Roots and Live Nation Urban put on the annual event.

Philly native Questlove Supreme, Black Thought, and Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, picked the lineup.

What they're saying: "This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in Black culture," Gee said in a released statement.

What to watch: Pre-sale tickets are available now on the festival's website. General admission tickets will be available starting 10am Friday.