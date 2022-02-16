Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia after 2-year hiatus
Roots Picnic is back in person this year for the first time since 2019.
Driving the news: The two-day festival at the outdoor Mann Center in Fairmount Park will run June 4-5.
- Mary J. Blige, who performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Sunday, is headlining with The Roots.
Flashback: The Philly festival was nixed the last two years due to the pandemic.
Details: Other top artists slated to perform include Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J.PERIOD, Black Thought and Rick Ross. Check out the full lineup.
- The festival will also feature a Podcast Stage, curated by Wallo267 and Gillie Da King.
- And you can watch shows streamed live on the The Roots' official YouTube channel.
Of note: The Roots and Live Nation Urban put on the annual event.
- Philly native Questlove Supreme, Black Thought, and Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, picked the lineup.
What they're saying: "This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in Black culture," Gee said in a released statement.
What to watch: Pre-sale tickets are available now on the festival's website. General admission tickets will be available starting 10am Friday.
