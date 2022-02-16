2 hours ago - Things to Do

Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia after 2-year hiatus

Mike D'Onofrio
Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty
Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Roots Picnic is back in person this year for the first time since 2019.

Driving the news: The two-day festival at the outdoor Mann Center in Fairmount Park will run June 4-5.

  • Mary J. Blige, who performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Sunday, is headlining with The Roots.

Flashback: The Philly festival was nixed the last two years due to the pandemic.

Details: Other top artists slated to perform include Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J.PERIOD, Black Thought and Rick Ross. Check out the full lineup.

Of note: The Roots and Live Nation Urban put on the annual event.

  • Philly native Questlove Supreme, Black Thought, and Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, picked the lineup.

What they're saying: "This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in Black culture," Gee said in a released statement.

What to watch: Pre-sale tickets are available now on the festival's website. General admission tickets will be available starting 10am Friday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more