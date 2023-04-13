Pennsylvanians can still access the abortion drug mifepristone, despite a Texas court ruling last week that attempts to ban the pill nationwide.

Why it matters: More than half of abortions in Pennsylvania — 55% — are performed with medication, per the state’s most recent data from 2021.

Catch up quick: Two federal judges issued contradictory rulings last week regarding mifepristone, one of the two drugs commonly used together in medication-induced abortions, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

A Texas judge said the FDA must reverse its approval of the drug — which has been available in the U.S. for decades — while a judge in Washington state ordered the FDA not to limit mifepristone’s availability.

The Justice Department has appealed the Texas decision.

What’s happening: Pennsylvania launched a website this week to publicize that abortion medication is legal and available.

The site lists abortion service providers throughout the state.

Zoom in: A spokesperson for Gov. Josh Shapiro tells Axios the administration continues to explore options to keep abortion medication accessible in response to the Texas court's ruling.

While some Democratic-led states such as Massachusetts are stockpiling doses of mifepristone, Pennsylvania is unable to do because it's prohibited from purchasing the drug with state dollars.

State of play: Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania through 23 weeks of pregnancy, and after that time in some cases where a patient's health is threatened.

Yes, but: Abortions could become less accessible if the Texas ruling stands and mifepristone isn't available.

Demand for surgical abortions could significantly rise, which could overwhelm health providers and clinics, Dayle Steinberg, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, tells Axios.

Steinberg's group isn't stockpiling the drug.

By the numbers: More than 33,200 abortions were performed in the state in 2021, per the latest data.

Philadelphia was where 40% of procedures were performed that year.

What they’re saying: “This is unprecedented and opens the door to go after other drugs that have been approved” to perform medical abortions, Steinberg said.

What’s next: The Supreme Court is likely to decide whether the abortion pills remain legal.