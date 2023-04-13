What federal abortion pill rulings mean for Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians can still access the abortion drug mifepristone, despite a Texas court ruling last week that attempts to ban the pill nationwide.
Why it matters: More than half of abortions in Pennsylvania — 55% — are performed with medication, per the state’s most recent data from 2021.
Catch up quick: Two federal judges issued contradictory rulings last week regarding mifepristone, one of the two drugs commonly used together in medication-induced abortions, Axios' Sam Baker writes.
- A Texas judge said the FDA must reverse its approval of the drug — which has been available in the U.S. for decades — while a judge in Washington state ordered the FDA not to limit mifepristone’s availability.
- The Justice Department has appealed the Texas decision.
What’s happening: Pennsylvania launched a website this week to publicize that abortion medication is legal and available.
- The site lists abortion service providers throughout the state.
Zoom in: A spokesperson for Gov. Josh Shapiro tells Axios the administration continues to explore options to keep abortion medication accessible in response to the Texas court's ruling.
- While some Democratic-led states such as Massachusetts are stockpiling doses of mifepristone, Pennsylvania is unable to do because it's prohibited from purchasing the drug with state dollars.
State of play: Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania through 23 weeks of pregnancy, and after that time in some cases where a patient's health is threatened.
Yes, but: Abortions could become less accessible if the Texas ruling stands and mifepristone isn't available.
- Demand for surgical abortions could significantly rise, which could overwhelm health providers and clinics, Dayle Steinberg, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, tells Axios.
- Steinberg's group isn't stockpiling the drug.
By the numbers: More than 33,200 abortions were performed in the state in 2021, per the latest data.
- Philadelphia was where 40% of procedures were performed that year.
What they’re saying: “This is unprecedented and opens the door to go after other drugs that have been approved” to perform medical abortions, Steinberg said.
What’s next: The Supreme Court is likely to decide whether the abortion pills remain legal.
