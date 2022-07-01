Center City pedestrian traffic almost back to pre-pandemic levels, report says

It might not always feel like it, but a new report from Center City District says that pedestrian traffic downtown has largely bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

Why it matters: More people out and about means more vibrancy and comfort while downtown, especially as public safety remains Philadelphians' top concern.

Perceptions of downtown safety have major ripple effects for any city when it comes to investment, tax revenues and tourism, as Axios Chicago's Monica Eng reported.

By the numbers: Center City saw 84% of its pre-pandemic pedestrian traffic in mid-June — bolstered by tourists and visitors, who came back at 96% of January 2020 levels.

What's missing are the office workers who don't live in Center City — only about half have come back.