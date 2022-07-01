1 hour ago - News
Center City pedestrian traffic almost back to pre-pandemic levels, report says
It might not always feel like it, but a new report from Center City District says that pedestrian traffic downtown has largely bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.
Why it matters: More people out and about means more vibrancy and comfort while downtown, especially as public safety remains Philadelphians' top concern.
- Perceptions of downtown safety have major ripple effects for any city when it comes to investment, tax revenues and tourism, as Axios Chicago's Monica Eng reported.
By the numbers: Center City saw 84% of its pre-pandemic pedestrian traffic in mid-June — bolstered by tourists and visitors, who came back at 96% of January 2020 levels.
What's missing are the office workers who don't live in Center City — only about half have come back.
- That might not change any time soon. Axios' Erica Pandey reported earlier this year that 61% of teleworkers are working from home because they're choosing to do so.
