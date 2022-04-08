Poll: Public safety is Philadelphia's No. 1 issue

Data: Pew Philadelphia Poll 2020 and 2022; Note: Respondents could mention more than one issue; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

A majority of Philadelphians list public safety as the top issue facing the city, according to a new Pew Charitable Trusts poll released this week.

Driving the news: About 70% cited crime, drugs and public safety as the leading concerns in Philadelphia — up 29 percentage points from 2020, per the poll of more than 1,500 residents conducted from Jan. 3-31.

65% reported hearing gunshots in their neighborhood in the last year, while 63% said the city is "pretty seriously on the wrong track."

44% said they felt safe in their neighborhoods at night, which is the lowest since the poll began in 2009.

Of note: SSRS, an independent research company in Glen Mills, conducted the poll for Pew. It has a margin of error of ±3.4%.

State of play: The city is in the midst of a gun violence crisis, which led to a record year for homicides in 2021.

Killings were slightly down in Philadelphia on Wednesday, at 127, compared to the same time last year, according to police.

The city also is contending with a dramatic spike in carjackings.

Zoom in: The poll also found the pandemic is continuing to affect people more than two years after it arrived in Philly.

47% said they know someone who has died from the virus.

32% said their financial situation is worse now compared to March 2020.

The bright spot: Philadelphians also expressed optimism about the future.

53% said the city's best days are ahead.

