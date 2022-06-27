Protesters fill Philadelphia streets weekend after Roe v. Wade ruling

Protests against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade erupted across Pennsylvania and the nation over the weekend.

Political candidates in the state responded with vows to either protect or curtail abortion access ahead of the November election.

Driving the news: At least 1,000 people protested against Roe's reversal outside Philadelphia City Hall Friday evening, blocking parts of Market Street downtown.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, hosted a pro-abortion rights rally at the city's National Constitution Center Saturday that drew hundreds.

What they're saying: "I will not let our daughters grow up in a world where they have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said in a statement Friday.

He's promised to "veto any bill that would restrict abortion rights," if elected governor.

The other side: Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, released a statement Friday, saying that "Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history," CBS3 reports.

"As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless," said Mastriano, who's pledged to completely ban abortions after a "fetal heartbeat" is detected, as early as six weeks.

Zoom in: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called on district attorneys in all 66 counties across the Commonwealth to protect reproductive rights and to not criminalize patients or medical providers.

"Women and others who can become pregnant are being bullied and marginalized by their own government," Krasner said in a statement Friday. "I will uphold my oath now and forever to protect them, their humanity, and their rights."

Krasner also ordered his office's Special Investigations Unit to monitor and investigate any potential threats against abortion providers and patients in the state.

The big picture: Assaults against abortion clinic staff and patients rose 128% in 2021 from 2020, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.