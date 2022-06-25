Protests break out across U.S. after Roe v. Wade is struck down

Crowds of people took to the streets across the nation on Friday to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, as red states enacted trigger laws and blue states raced to protect abortion rights.

Why it matters: The ruling effectively made abortion immediately illegal in 13 states and cast a shadow over the future of abortion rights across the nation.

What's happening: In New Orleans, crowds gathered outside a courthouse to protest both the ruling itself and the state's newly enacted ban on nearly all abortions, which does not contain exemptions for cases of rape or incest.

The big picture: The Supreme Court's Friday ruling grants states the legal authority to ban the procedure at any point in pregnancy — including at fertilization, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez writes.

Without the Roe precedent, penalties for abortion providers are expected to become more severe. Abortion rights advocates fear states could grow more forceful in targeting patients who seek abortions.

The U.S. joins only three other countries — El Salvador, Nicaragua and Poland — in rolling back abortion rights since 1994, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

