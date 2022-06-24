Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Pennsylvania

Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/Axios

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, effectively ending all federal protections on abortion.

What it means for Pennsylvania: Abortion remains legal up to about 24 weeks of pregnancy, with several existing restrictions, such as mandated counseling and a 24-hour waiting period. But protections are vulnerable.

Republican lawmakers, who maintain majorities in the state House and Senate, have proposed several reproductive health bills that would severely limit abortion access in the state.

Gov. Tom Wolf, who's term-limited, has pledged to veto any anti-abortion rights legislation that makes it to his desk.

The big picture: November's gubernatorial election could now determine the future of abortion access in Pennsylvania.

Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro has said he would defend abortion rights.

Republican candidate Doug Mastriano has pledged to completely ban abortions and sponsored legislation that would ban abortion once a "fetal heartbeat" is detected.

What they're saying: Mastriano says on his campaign website that he would sign the "Heartbeat Bill" legislation, and end state funding to Planned Parenthood if elected.

Shapiro says he "will veto any bill that would restrict abortion rights, and he will expand access to reproductive care," according to his campaign website.

Between the lines: A constitutional amendment is also making its way through the state Legislature that says the right to abortion isn't guaranteed in the state constitution.

In Pennsylvania, a constitutional amendment, which cannot be vetoed by a governor, only needs a simple majority in two consecutive sessions before getting approval by a majority vote in a primary or general election.

It could go on the ballot as early as May 2023.

What to watch: Experts and advocates have warned that with the reversal, Pennsylvania will likely see an influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions here, particularly from neighboring states that don't have similar protections.