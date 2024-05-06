The Shift: New startup studios set to energize entrepreneurs

Two firms with backing from the Walton Family Foundation are looking to jumpstart 15 new companies in Northwest Arkansas in five years, founders tell Worth. Why it matters: As the area's economy broadens beyond dependence on a few large companies, startup studios like Highway Ventures and Fieldbook Studio will be key to building a regional entrepreneurial ecosystem and attracting talent.

Driving the news: Founders for both companies will present for the first time Wednesday evening as part of the Midcon VC Summit, set for Tuesday-Thursday in Bentonville.

Cortodo Ventures of Oklahoma City organized the summit that will convene at least 250 investors, entrepreneurs and VC insiders.

State of play: Lane Patterson and Dylan Terry, both partners of Highway, tell Worth the studio will license intellectual property (IP) related to alternative mobility from the U.S. government's federal labs. They'll develop a commercial company around the IP — hire a CEO and other staff — then move it into the public sector.

"Alternative mobility" is broad. It could be for flying taxis or tech to protect planes, boats and cars from cyber attacks.

They plan to launch 10 companies in five years — all required to be based in Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Fieldbook, backed with $10 million between the Walton Family Foundation and Arkansas Finance Development Authority grants, will focus on software-as-a-service for the retail supply chain.

Joshua Stanley, managing partner, tells Worth the plan is to launch five Arkansas-based companies in the next three years.

Different from Highway, Fieldbook will develop its own ideas for commercial products based on observations and analysis of pinch points in the supply chain.

Behind the scenes: Patterson and Terry are about to close on a $5 million investment round that will be used to allot each of its startups $500,000 in operating capital, they said.

Fieldbook's startups will be allotted $750,000 to $1 million to help them incubate into viable companies.

Context: The Walton Family Foundation grants were made to VentureWell, a nonprofit supporting science and technology entrepreneurship, which, in turn, funds the studios.

Between the lines: Stanley and his team launched Cartwheel startup studio, but now work with High Alpha Innovation — a sort of startup consultant for large companies — and will manage Fieldbook.

Stanley is still CEO of Cartwheel but is working to find a day-to-day general manager.

Worth's thought bubble: With these investments and the recent announcement of AI startup Xtremis locating operations near Fayetteville, it feels like NWA is in the midst of a major entrepreneurial turning point.

Can't wait to see how these all play out.

