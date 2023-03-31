Some Natural State nonprofits have a new one-stop shop to help them land federal grants.

What's happening: The Walton Family Foundation this week announced creation of the Connection Hub for Arkansas nonprofits working in the areas of early-childhood health and education, food insecurity and economic stability.

The program is a two-year pilot.

Why it matters: The hub will help many of the state's nonprofits apply for federal funds that have previously gone untapped.

Of the roughly 15,500 nonprofits in Arkansas, an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 fit within the scope of the program.

Details: Proper Southern Strategies of Little Rock will run the pilot. Staff from participating nonprofits will receive education, technical assistance, grant-writing and assessment tools and resources.

The program aims to identify federal funding to accelerate post-pandemic recovery and help nonprofits to stay connected with the federal grant process.

What they're saying: "Many Arkansas nonprofits have limited resources which means they can't secure federal funding and support," Caryl Stern, executive director of the Walton Family Foundation, said in a news release. "The Connection Hub will provide needed capacity and connections."

What to watch: Following the two-year pilot, a report will be published to show how it performed and to understand what can be improved, Jeremy Pate, home region program deputy director, told Axios.