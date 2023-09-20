The Shift: Cartwheel starts software spinoff

Bentonville startup studio Cartwheel is building a new company from an AI software product designed to help food and beverage makers.

Driving the news: The company — Quantis — recently hired Cate Gutowski as CEO and will be basing its headquarters in Bentonville. Gutowski most recently was chief operating officer at publicly traded Primo Water of Tampa Bay, Florida.

With ties to the retail supply chain, logistics and the food industries, Stanley said NWA is a perfect location.

Why it matters: There are almost 40,000 food and beverage manufacturing plants in the U.S., alone.

The global beverage industry, the company's current focus, is valued at about $240 billion, Stanley told Worth. It's projected to reach $284 billion by 2026.

How it works: Quantis' software, PocketFactory, pulls disparate data from various machines within a plant (think, bottle-maker to bottle-filler), analyzes it and uses AI learning to predict more efficient ways to perform maintenance and avoid downtime.

Context: A startup studio like Cartwheel usually begins by identifying a commercial need, then employees vet the concept, test its potential as a product and develop the skeleton of a company.

Backstory: In this case, Strategic Systems International (SSI) of Chicago developed the software, then its chairman tapped Cartwheel to build a company focused on its use in food and beverage industries, Stanley told Worth.

The software-as-a-service product is already generating revenue and is in use at about 20 beverage plants, mostly within the Coca-Cola family of products and mostly in Europe.

SSI provided the startup capital for Quantis, but won't say how much.

What's next: About 10 jobs will be located in NWA in the next year or so, with hiring beginning in the next 30 days.

A chief financial officer is high on the list, Stanley said.

🍻The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in Arkansas' economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.