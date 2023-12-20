The stories that dominated NWA headlines in 2023

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at Hellstern Middle School in Springdale in October. She later told news media that an internal investigation into an allegation that documents were altered or omitted by members of her staff wasn't needed. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Reflecting on the year's news events is always tricky. The last 12 months seem at once both long ago and like yesterday.

And the importance of certain affairs is somewhat subjective.

Yes, but: We think most will agree our short list of stories below dominated headlines, imaginations and discourse this year, helping to shape some of the issues that matter most to Arkansans.

New education laws

What happened: State legislators in March passed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' sweeping LEARNS education bill. The new law bumped the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 and created a voucher system that allows parents to choose private, public or home-schooling and apply state money to pay for private or home-schooling.

The bill included many other new rules, such as doing away with the requirement for salary schedules that ensured teachers would be paid based on education and experience.

It also requires high schools to develop at least one career pathway program for students and that third-graders be on expected reading level before advancing to fourth grade.

What we're watching: The voucher system will be implemented in phases over the next few years. We'll see how many students use it, how it affects rural school districts and whether the state sees an increase in de facto racial segregation in schools.

Podiumgate

What happened: The purchase of a $19,000 podium by Sanders' administration came to light in September through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests from Little Rock lawyer Matt Campbell.

Flashback: Campbell posted the receipt on X (formerly Twitter) as part of a larger data dump.

A later request for documentation that zeroed in on the podium included an undated, handwritten note "To be reimbursed" on the receipt that wasn't previously there.

Meanwhile, lawyer Tom Mars said he represented a whistleblower who claimed the governor's office illegally altered and withheld documents requested under FOI.

The intrigue: Axios asked Sanders about investigating the allegation, who replied that it wasn't necessary.

What we're watching: Results of a review of the purchase by the Arkansas Legislative Audit are expected next year.

Bobby — Petrino?!?

What happened: The University of Arkansas rehired Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks in November.

Flashback: Petrino was fired in 2012 for hiring Jessica Dorrell, with whom he was in a romantic relationship. The relationship came to light after a motorcycle accident with her as the passenger.

Petrino initially lied in public statements, saying he was alone during the accident.

Why it matters: Petrino's downfall was salacious, embarrassing and cost fans years of woe as they watched the program falter.



The intrigue: Petrino will make $1.5 million for the 2024 season and $1.6 million in 2025. He'll also make $350,000 from Dec. 3 to Feb. 28, 2024, when this NCAA season officially ends, though Arkansas has no games left.

What we're watching: We won't know if Petrino is the white horse Razorback fans are looking for until this time next year.