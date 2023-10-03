Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismisses allegations of altered documents in "podiumgate"

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the Republican response to the State of the Union address in February. Photo: Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said an internal investigation isn't necessary following an allegation that documents were altered or omitted by members of her staff.

Why it matters: The documents were in response to a Freedom of Information request about the controversial $19,000 lectern paid for by her administration, known widely as "podiumgate."

"This is just a group of people looking for something to complain about," she said.

Driving the news: Sanders and Education Secretary Jacob Oliva spoke with reporters Tuesday following an event at Springdale's Hellstern Middle School to present teacher Michael Tapee a Milken Educator Award.

Catch up quick: The allegation came from a letter Rogers lawyer Tom Mars sent to state Sen. Jimmy Hickey, Jr. (R-Texarkana) on Friday.

Mars said an anonymous client has "firsthand knowledge" of the alterations, and can provide "clear and convincing evidence" to the Legislative Joint Audit Committee.

Hickey asked the committee last week to investigate the office's purchase of the podium.

How we got here: The seemingly expensive podium came to light as part of a series of Freedom of Information requests made by lawyer and author of the Blue Hog Report, Matt Campbell.

Campbell initially sought information about Sanders' travel and expenses but was told they were confidential, so he sued the Arkansas State Police.

Soon after, Sanders called an extraordinary legislative session to cut taxes and update the state's FOI law, claiming the need to shield some documents from public view for her security.

In response to the proposed bill, Campbell posted receipts he'd already obtained through FOI to X (formerly Twitter).

One of those turned out to be for the podium.

The Sanders administration eventually said the payment it made for the lectern was an accounting error. The Republican Party of Arkansas has since reimbursed her office.

The latest: Campbell dismissed the previous lawsuit against the state police due to illness, he told Axios.

Yes, but: He filed a second lawsuit Monday alleging that Col. Mike Hagar, director of ASP, withheld records because he believed Campbell wanted them to "embarrass" Sanders.

Campbell also filed a motion to temporarily stop the new FOI law from going into effect because lawmakers didn't vote on a separate emergency clause.

Without the separate vote, the Act technically isn't law until 90 days after the legislature adjourns.

What they're saying: "I agree with Governor Sanders that an internal investigation of these allegations would be a complete waste of time," Mars said in an email to Axios.

"What's needed here is a full-blown law enforcement investigation — not another attempted cover up by people in the Governor's Office."

The other side: "We are happy to continue to work with our partners in the legislature," Sanders said about the joint audit committee on Tuesday.