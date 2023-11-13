Takeaways from the 2023 Heartland Forward Summit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dimitri Clark (left) and Elysia Contreras Springer pitched their businesses and won $25,000 each at the Heartland Forward Summit. Both are based in Northwest Arkansas. Photos: Worth Sparkman/Axios

More than 350 policy wonks, investors, entrepreneurs and rainmakers gathered Thursday in Bentonville for the third Heartland Forward Summit. Why it matters: The summit's objective is to collectively elevate local and regional economies in 20 states in the middle of the U.S. — the heartland.

Details: The day included sessions on maternal and child care, the outdoor recreation economy, health care, mental health, entrepreneurship, next-generation mobility and biomimicry.

Biomimicry mimics nature to solve human problems: one of the most familiar examples is Velcro, which uses the natural strategies of burr hooks to connect items.

Catch up quick: Amid networking events, big idea discussions and deal-making, Heartland Forward made three announcements of note last week:

1. Heartland Health Caucus — The organization launched a new nonpartisan legislative and policy group of health leaders that will exchange ideas on pressing health issues and develop policy approaches across Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

The caucus will seek to simplify the health care system through public policy; advance legislation for telehealth, workforce and maternal health; and promote health as an economic issue.

2. Stepping Stone — Heartland Forward and Builders + Backers, a venture capital and accelerator firm, announced the expansion of the Stepping Stones program across all 20 heartland states following a pilot in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Stepping Stones is a year-long business accelerator open to entrepreneurs who've graduated from a two-month Idea Accelerator.

It's designed to help young companies get on a pathway to $1 million in revenue.

3. Meanwhile, five entrepreneurs were awarded $25,000 each in funding, as well as spots in the Stepping Stones program.

Gnargo Bike Co. and Abily, both of Fayetteville; FreeArm of Helena-West Helena; SecondKeys of Memphis, Tennessee; and drone maker NovAI of Tulsa received the checks without providing any equity.

