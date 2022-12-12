Chair of the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility, Cyrus Sigari, hands the final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Photo: Courtesy the office of Gov. Hutchinson

From rocket ships to scooters, a new report outlines ways for Arkansas to leverage its existing expertise to become a leader in all things mobile.

Driving the news: An appointed council of business leaders, academics and policymakers handed the document of recommendations to Gov. Asa Hutchinson at a news conference Thursday.

Why it matters: The global transportation and logistics industry is valued at about $10 trillion dollars annually. Meanwhile, burgeoning industries around new tech, like flying cars and public-sector space travel, are estimated to hit $1 trillion by 2040.

The big picture: Arkansas can tap into those fields because it has a wealth of transportation-related intellect tucked into companies like Walmart, J.B. Hunt and Tyson Foods, that together manage more than 30,000 semi-trucks.

Of note: The University of Arkansas recognized the need to fill the workforce pipeline and has a top-ranked supply chain management track.

Details: The report makes detailed recommendations in six key areas:

Seek investments to give economic fuel to a new mobility economy.

Fortify workforce and academia to build a qualified workforce.

Set organizational infrastructure in the form of establishing a government office focused on advanced mobility.

Arrange community events and storytelling to educate citizens about the benefits of the industry.

Partner with surrounding states to leverage regional know-how.

Make policy changes that support growth in EV and advanced mobility.

Context: Hutchinson formed the group in February, a day before announcing a collaboration between several organizations dedicated to making the state a leader in "next-generation transportation."

What's next: The council officially concluded its business upon presenting the final report to the governor.

Hutchinson said at the news conference that the work of turning the recommendations into reality falls on the next administration and the General Assembly.

Go deeper: Read the full report or watch the news conference.