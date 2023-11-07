1 hour ago - News

Arkansas' Gov. Sanders will endorse Trump, after all

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at Springdale's Hellstern Middle School in October. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed late Monday she's endorsing Donald Trump as the GOP candidate for president.

Why it matters: It's a decisive move for Sanders to align with MAGA Republicans and distance herself from former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who's also seeking the nomination.

Flashback: Sanders served as Trump's first White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019.

  • Earlier this year, Trump was reportedly frustrated with Sanders for her neutrality in the race.
  • One Trump ally described the feeling to Axios' Alex Thompson as: "You should always dance with the person who brought you."

What they're saying: "The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that's why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President," Sanders said in a statement texted to Axios.

  • "We had great success in the White House and it's an honor to have Sarah's endorsement," Trump said in a statement.

What's next: Sanders is expected to officially make the endorsement Wednesday at a Trump rally in Hialeah, Florida.

