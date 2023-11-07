Arkansas' Gov. Sanders will endorse Trump, after all
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed late Monday she's endorsing Donald Trump as the GOP candidate for president.
- NBC first reported the news earlier in the day.
Why it matters: It's a decisive move for Sanders to align with MAGA Republicans and distance herself from former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who's also seeking the nomination.
- Hutchinson is vocal about his opposition to Trump, saying "he's dangerous for our country."
Flashback: Sanders served as Trump's first White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019.
- Earlier this year, Trump was reportedly frustrated with Sanders for her neutrality in the race.
- One Trump ally described the feeling to Axios' Alex Thompson as: "You should always dance with the person who brought you."
What they're saying: "The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that's why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President," Sanders said in a statement texted to Axios.
- "We had great success in the White House and it's an honor to have Sarah's endorsement," Trump said in a statement.
What's next: Sanders is expected to officially make the endorsement Wednesday at a Trump rally in Hialeah, Florida.
Go deeper:
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.