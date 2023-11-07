Arkansas' Gov. Sanders will endorse Trump, after all

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed late Monday she's endorsing Donald Trump as the GOP candidate for president.

NBC first reported the news earlier in the day.

Why it matters: It's a decisive move for Sanders to align with MAGA Republicans and distance herself from former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who's also seeking the nomination.

Hutchinson is vocal about his opposition to Trump, saying "he's dangerous for our country."

Flashback: Sanders served as Trump's first White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019.

Earlier this year, Trump was reportedly frustrated with Sanders for her neutrality in the race.

One Trump ally described the feeling to Axios' Alex Thompson as: "You should always dance with the person who brought you."

What they're saying: "The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that's why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President," Sanders said in a statement texted to Axios.

"We had great success in the White House and it's an honor to have Sarah's endorsement," Trump said in a statement.

What's next: Sanders is expected to officially make the endorsement Wednesday at a Trump rally in Hialeah, Florida.

