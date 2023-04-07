2 hours ago - News

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson mounts anti-chaos strategy

Worth Sparkman

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the Palmetto Family Council's Vision 24 national conservative policy forum on March 18. Photo: Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Cool Hand Luke" is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's favorite movie because it deals with the eternal struggle for justice.

  • He's wrestled with that concept his entire career, starting in 1982 as a U.S. district attorney in 1982.

Driving the news: Hutchinson just announced his long-expected bid for president on ABC's "This Week." He sat down for an in-person interview with Axios Northwest Arkansas on Thursday in a small Rogers office crammed with political artifacts.

State of play: Of the four GOP candidates vying for the Oval Office so far, Hutchinson believes his clear foil to ex-President Trump will help blaze his path.

What he's saying: Hutchinson has been spending time in Iowa in hopes of a strong showing in the 2024 primary there. Outside of Arkansas, he thinks Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi could be strong supporters.

  • "They've seen how I stood up, lowered taxes, went against the grain when needed and reduced the size of government."

Zoom out: The Arkansas Republican is not yet a household name, but his no-conflict, shoe-leather campaign style will make up for that, he hopes.

  • "I think you break out of the pack by bold ideas about our future and hard-working retail politics in key states."

From his vantage point, Hutchinson sees two issues the U.S. must contend with: The economy and the relationship between China and Russia.

In pre-announcement discussions, he's observed that voters are focused on "substantive issues" rather than Trump, he said.

  • Questions from voters in Iowa and California on his recent exploratory trips have largely focused on energy costs, the economy and even the Jones Act, a 1920 law that related to maritime cargo transport, he said.

Between the lines: Hutchinson couldn't fundraise until he officially jumped into the race but said his campaign has a staff of 10.

  • The America Strong and Free Super PAC founded to support his bid was seeded with $1 million from a Little Rock donor in February.

Context: In addition to his time as a district attorney, Hutchinson served in the U.S. House and was administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

What to watch: Hutchinson is planning a "formal announcement" on April 26 in Bentonville, where he'll present the first glimpse of his platform.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more