9 cool things to do this summer in Northwest Arkansas

It's time to get outside. Northwest Arkansas is chock-full of events and things to explore this summer.

1. Kayak Lake Fayetteville.

Rent a double kayak for $20/hour and make it a date with someone who also loves the outdoors.

Read more: 5 date ideas under $25 in Northwest Arkansas

2. Cool down with a refreshing treat.

Go for a flavor that shouldn't work but does, like the popcorn PB&J at Superfine Sweet Shoppe in downtown Bentonville.

Get an ice cream cone covered in cereal like Fruity Pebbles (the Elton John) or other treats like Oreos and Nilla Wafers (the Michael Jackson) at Burton's Creamery in Fayetteville.

Try out some serious ice cream concoctions at Trash Creamery in Bentonville.

Be prepared to be immersed in yellow and pink at Superfine Sweets. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

3. Find a new swimming spot.

We all need ways to beat the summer heat — whether it's a neighborhood pool, a splash pad or a good, old-fashioned hose in your yard.

Pools

Wilson Park Pool in Fayetteville offers $35 passes that are good for 10 visits. The pool also offers "dive-in" movies — next up is "Encanto" on June 24.

Melvin Ford Aquatic Center in Bentonville is open daily with $3 day passes.

Mount Sequoyah's pool in Fayetteville has $300 family memberships that allow unlimited visits during the summer months.

Water parks and more

Prairie Grove Aquatic Park has multiple slides, a massive pool, diving boards and a kiddie pool, all for up to $5 for a day pass.

Rogers Aquatics Center is a full-blown water park with a competition pool for lap swimmers. Daily admission ranges from free for kids under 3 feet tall to $12 for Rogers residents and up to $15 for non-residents.

Siloam Springs Kayak Park is free to al — just BYO-kayak and a sense of adventure.

4. Celebrate NWA Pride.

When: June 18.

Details: Expect a parade, live performances, local vendors and more. Plus: an 18+ ticketed event called "Glitterville" at George's Majestic Lounge.

Parade at Dickson Street and West Avenue in Fayetteville.

This was just after the Pride parade wrapped up in downtown Fayetteville in 2021. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

5. Get out of town.

If it's too hot for a hike, take a day trip to one of these ~cool~ destinations.

Go back in time and check out stalagmites and stalactites on cave tours at Lake of the Ozarks State Park in Missouri, about 3.5 hours away.

Head to Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks, Oklahoma, about a two-hour drive from NWA.

We're fans of Crystal Bridges, but if you want a different collection to gander, try the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, about 3.5 hours by car.

Related Axios guide: 3 quick weekend getaways from NWA

6. Catch a ball game.

When: Through September.

Details: Cheer on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and head to Arvest Ballpark on Thursday for $2 PBR and peanuts or Friday to watch the fireworks show. Other special events include:

Kids eat free (and run the bases!) on July 1.

July 3 and 4 will have Fourth of July fireworks shows.

And Aug. 24 is Harry Potter Night, so get your circular glasses and wands ready.

7. Attend Bentonville Film Festival.

When: June 22-26.

Details: Showings and other events will take place at various Bentonville venues, including The Momentary.

In-person passes cost $250, or you can get a virtual one for $175.

Keep reading: More events to mark on your 2022 calendar

8. Explore Springdale's "Boardwalk."

Details: Find your new favorite food truck at the new food truck court. Our favorite so far is Pupuseria Miriams, which serves pupusas, tacos and burritos.

Hours: The Boardwalk is open from 11am-2pm and 4:30-8pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's closed on Wednesday and Sunday.

Keep reading: More food truck options

The Boardwalk is a great spot to take your pick of food trucks. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

9. See a drive-in movie.

Details: 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville is open Thursday through Sunday with two showings a night.