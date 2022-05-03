Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in NWA starting this spring.

What: Music lovers gather for a two-day celebration of bluegrass and progressive roots tunes that include family-friendly activities, local eateries, retail vendors, artist merchandise and live performances.

Details: May 20-21 at The Momentary in Bentonville.

C0st: Single-day tickets for Friday are $75 and $90 for Saturday. Other ticket packages are available here.

Photo courtesy of Bentonville Bike Fest

What: Bentonville Bike Fest is the quintessential event for bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. The event's lineup includes dirt jump shows, biking competitions and live music.

Details: The main festival area is located at 1019 SE 8th St, Bentonville, and it runs from June 17-19.

C0st: Admission is free. But some events like Enduro and Women Shred require tickets.

Photo courtesy of NWA Equality

What: The festivities at NWA Pride feature local vendors, entertainment, and a trans awareness march; followed by a parade.

An 18+ event, Glitterville will be hosted at George's Majestic Lounge. Proceeds of each ticket go towards the production of NWA Pride.

Details: June 18 at Dickson Street & West Avenue in Fayetteville.

C0st: Information about registration for the parade and festival is available here. Glitterville tickets start at $20.

2021 Bentonville Film Festival. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images for BFFoundation

What: Sponsored by Academy Award-winner Geena Davis, the Bentonville Film Festival amplifies diversity and inclusion in all forms of media.

Details: Virtual showings run from June 22–July 3 and in-person events will be hosted from June 22–June 26 in downtown Bentonville.

C0st: Tickets to the virtual festival are $175. The in-person pass costs $250. Both can be purchased here.

What: This multi-genre music festival includes film screenings, live radio broadcasts, workshops, live art, and food from local farmers and restaurants.

Details: Roots Festival is from Aug. 25-27. Musical performances will take place throughout downtown Fayetteville at the public library event center, the Fayetteville Town Center, and Roots HQ on the Avenue.

C0st: Prices range from $25- $339. Early bird tickets are on sale here.

What: Art lovers in the land of the Ozarks gather in a family-friendly setting where attendees can indulge in local food, retail, and arts and crafts from across the region.

Details: The Fayetteville festival is Oct. 13-15 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and the Springdale festival is Oct 14-15 at the NWA Convention Center.

C0st: Admission and festival parking are free.

What: This charity motorcycle rally aids underserved members of the NWA community.

Bikes, Blues, and BBQ has donated $3 million+ to local charities since its inception.

Details: The rally begins on Oct. 5 and ends Oct. 8 in Rogers. Check here to view each ride map.

C0st: Free!