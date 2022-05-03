57 mins ago - Things to Do

7 upcoming events in Northwest Arkansas

Maxwell Millington
Ashley Edwards and President of BFF Wendy Guerrero attend the 2021 Bentonville Film Festival Awards Ceremony & Party on August 07, 2021 in Bentonville, Arkansas.
2021 Bentonville Film Festival. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images for BFFoundation

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in NWA starting this spring.

1. Fresh Grass

What: Music lovers gather for a two-day celebration of bluegrass and progressive roots tunes that include family-friendly activities, local eateries, retail vendors, artist merchandise and live performances.

Details: May 20-21 at The Momentary in Bentonville.

C0st: Single-day tickets for Friday are $75 and $90 for Saturday. Other ticket packages are available here.

2. Bentonville Bike Fest
Cyclist racing at Bentonville Bike Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas
Photo courtesy of Bentonville Bike Fest

What: Bentonville Bike Fest is the quintessential event for bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. The event's lineup includes dirt jump shows, biking competitions and live music.

Details: The main festival area is located at 1019 SE 8th St, Bentonville, and it runs from June 17-19.

C0st: Admission is free. But some events like Enduro and Women Shred require tickets.

3. Northwest Arkansas Pride
Crowd at LGBTQ pride parade in Northwest Arkansas
Photo courtesy of NWA Equality

What: The festivities at NWA Pride feature local vendors, entertainment, and a trans awareness march; followed by a parade.

  • An 18+ event, Glitterville will be hosted at George's Majestic Lounge. Proceeds of each ticket go towards the production of NWA Pride.

Details: June 18 at Dickson Street & West Avenue in Fayetteville.

C0st: Information about registration for the parade and festival is available here. Glitterville tickets start at $20.

4. Bentonville Film Festival
(L to R) Ashley Edwards and President of BFF Wendy Guerrero attend the 2021 Bentonville Film Festival Awards Ceremony & Party on August 07, 2021 in Bentonville, Arkansas.
2021 Bentonville Film Festival. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images for BFFoundation

What: Sponsored by Academy Award-winner Geena Davis, the Bentonville Film Festival amplifies diversity and inclusion in all forms of media.

Details: Virtual showings run from June 22–July 3 and in-person events will be hosted from June 22–June 26 in downtown Bentonville.

C0st: Tickets to the virtual festival are $175. The in-person pass costs $250. Both can be purchased here.

5. Fayetteville Roots Festival

What: This multi-genre music festival includes film screenings, live radio broadcasts, workshops, live art, and food from local farmers and restaurants.

Details: Roots Festival is from Aug. 25-27. Musical performances will take place throughout downtown Fayetteville at the public library event center, the Fayetteville Town Center, and Roots HQ on the Avenue.

C0st: Prices range from $25- $339. Early bird tickets are on sale here.

6. Ozark Arts & Crafts Festivals

What: Art lovers in the land of the Ozarks gather in a family-friendly setting where attendees can indulge in local food, retail, and arts and crafts from across the region.

Details: The Fayetteville festival is Oct. 13-15 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and the Springdale festival is Oct 14-15 at the NWA Convention Center.

C0st: Admission and festival parking are free.

7. Bikes Blues & BBQ

What: This charity motorcycle rally aids underserved members of the NWA community. 

  • Bikes, Blues, and BBQ has donated $3 million+ to local charities since its inception.

Details: The rally begins on Oct. 5 and ends Oct. 8 in Rogers. Check here to view each ride map.

C0st: Free!

Motorcyclists line the streets at Bikes, Blues, and BBQ in Arkansas.
Photo courtesy of Bikes, Blues, and BBQ
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more