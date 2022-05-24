Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.

Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.

1. Enjoy a TheatreSquared performance

At each performance, the theater reserves 30 discounted tickets for anyone younger than 30 or currently enrolled in school.

Best for: Couples who appreciate theatre.

Cost: $10 per "30 under 30" ticket. Reserve them in advance online.

Details: The theater is located at 477 W. Spring St. in downtown Fayetteville.

2. Visit Crystal Bridges

Tour the museum's lush trails and collection of American art before grabbing drinks or bites at Eleven, the restaurant inside.

Best for: Art lovers.

Cost: Free general admission. Plan a visit.

Details: Crystal Bridges is located at 600 Museum Way in Bentonville.

Go deeper: Satellite space at The Momentary also offers free general admission with an Onyx Coffee inside.

The Momentary. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

3. Catch an affordable concert

Casual spot George's Majestic Lounge regularly offers budget-friendly tickets for local bands.

Best for: Those who appreciate live music.

Cost: Varies. Buy tickets online.

Details: The venue is located at 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

4. Spend a day on the water

Rent a double kayak for one hour, and explore Lake Fayetteville.

Best for: Couple who love the outdoors.

Cost: $20. Reserve rentals online.

Details: The marina is located at 1330 E. Lake Fayetteville Road.

5. Hit the arcade

Get competitive at Arkadia Retrocade, which boasts a variety of vintage games.

Best for: Nostalgic couples.

Cost: $5 admission.

Details: The arcade is located at 1478 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.