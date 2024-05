Share on email (opens in new window)

The All That Jazz poboy at Verti Marte is stuffed with grilled turkey, ham, shrimp and mushrooms, plus cheese, tomatos and Wow Sauce. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Verti Marte is well-known among New Orleans' late-night crowd thanks to its 24-hour deli counter. Why it matters: Trombone Shorty is in that number, and I tried out his favorite poboy at the unassuming French Quarter corner store.

The intrigue: Last year, Shorty's bandmates told my colleague, Carlie Kollath Wells, that Verti Marte was his favorite poboy shop.

Remembering that detail, I did a quick internet search while in the Quarter last week to find his specific order.

The Google gods shone upon me. In a Daily Beast Q&A, Trombone Shorty said his order was the "incredible" All That Jazz poboy.

Verti Marte is open 24 hours a day, but closes occasionally for cleaning. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

What I ordered: The All That Jazz poboy ($18), which I ate sitting on the sidewalk outside.

The sandwich arrives on a footlong loaf of seeded bread, warmth and grease seeping through the rapidly translucent butcher paper.

Inside, it's stuffed with grilled ham, grilled turkey, grilled mushrooms, two kinds of cheese, slices of tomato, grilled shrimp and the shop's mustardy Wow Sauce. It honestly doesn't seem like it should make sense, but with every bite, it's clear that it does.

The whole thing is salty, nap-inducing and would cure the gnarliest hangover.

