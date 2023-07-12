2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Best thing we ate in New Orleans: BBQ shrimp poboy at Liuzza's by the Track

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a BBQ shrimp poboy on a white plate with a lemon wedge and buttery sauce covering everything.

The BBQ shrimp poboy is a signature dish at Liuzza's by the Track. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The BBQ shrimp poboy at Liuzza's by the Track is one of my favorite meals in New Orleans and a dish I suggest often to visitors.

What I ate: BBQ shrimp poboy ($16.95), the signature option at Liuzza's by the Track.

  • The pistolette is overstuffed with shrimp, and the savory butter sauce with lemon and dill pickle slices is the perfect pairing with the bread.

Worth noting: The gumbo here is terrific, and almost every table in the neighborhood restaurant had a bowl despite the blazing hot summer weather.

  • The casual spot also is known for its bloody marys, especially during Jazz Fest.

Zoom out: Liuzza's by the Track has been family-owned and operated since 1996.

  • It is a separate restaurant from Liuzza's, which is about a mile away.
