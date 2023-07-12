Share on email (opens in new window)

The BBQ shrimp poboy is a signature dish at Liuzza's by the Track. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The BBQ shrimp poboy at Liuzza's by the Track is one of my favorite meals in New Orleans and a dish I suggest often to visitors.

What I ate: BBQ shrimp poboy ($16.95), the signature option at Liuzza's by the Track.

The pistolette is overstuffed with shrimp, and the savory butter sauce with lemon and dill pickle slices is the perfect pairing with the bread.

Worth noting: The gumbo here is terrific, and almost every table in the neighborhood restaurant had a bowl despite the blazing hot summer weather.

The casual spot also is known for its bloody marys, especially during Jazz Fest.

Zoom out: Liuzza's by the Track has been family-owned and operated since 1996.