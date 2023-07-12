2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Best thing we ate in New Orleans: BBQ shrimp poboy at Liuzza's by the Track
The BBQ shrimp poboy at Liuzza's by the Track is one of my favorite meals in New Orleans and a dish I suggest often to visitors.
What I ate: BBQ shrimp poboy ($16.95), the signature option at Liuzza's by the Track.
- The pistolette is overstuffed with shrimp, and the savory butter sauce with lemon and dill pickle slices is the perfect pairing with the bread.
Worth noting: The gumbo here is terrific, and almost every table in the neighborhood restaurant had a bowl despite the blazing hot summer weather.
- The casual spot also is known for its bloody marys, especially during Jazz Fest.
Zoom out: Liuzza's by the Track has been family-owned and operated since 1996.
- It is a separate restaurant from Liuzza's, which is about a mile away.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.