The fried crawfish tails spilled out of the poboy at Russell's Short Stop as soon as it was unwrapped. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Russell's Short Stop Poboys is an old-school restaurant with something on the menu for everyone. What I ordered: A fried crawfish tail poboy ($9.60) fully dressed with a side of onion rings ($2.50) and a coconut Hubig's pie.

The poboy came with a generous helping of freshly fried crawfish tails. Short Stop has Tabasco on the tables, so I took my poboy home for some Crystal and feasted.

A staffer wisely suggested the onion rings, which have a savory funnel-cake-like breading.

The big picture: Short Stop has more than 30 types of poboys, including staples like roast beef and fried shrimp, and more unusual ones like liver cheese.

It also has gumbo, jambalaya and stuffed artichokes.

The restaurant, which opened in 1966, sells Roman Candy's taffy too.

If you go: Short Stop opens at 8am, and workers say it is common for people to pick up a poboy to eat later at work.

It gets busy at lunch, but you can normally snag a booth in the restaurant.

The onion rings were delicious. I saved the pie until I got home and popped it in the microwave. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

I went to Short Stop at 8am when it opened and that's about the only time you'll see it this empty. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Short Stop has at least 30 varieties of poboys. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

