Russell's Short Stop Poboys in Metairie has 30+ poboy options
Russell's Short Stop Poboys is an old-school restaurant with something on the menu for everyone.
What I ordered: A fried crawfish tail poboy ($9.60) fully dressed with a side of onion rings ($2.50) and a coconut Hubig's pie.
- The poboy came with a generous helping of freshly fried crawfish tails. Short Stop has Tabasco on the tables, so I took my poboy home for some Crystal and feasted.
- A staffer wisely suggested the onion rings, which have a savory funnel-cake-like breading.
The big picture: Short Stop has more than 30 types of poboys, including staples like roast beef and fried shrimp, and more unusual ones like liver cheese.
- It also has gumbo, jambalaya and stuffed artichokes.
- The restaurant, which opened in 1966, sells Roman Candy's taffy too.
If you go: Short Stop opens at 8am, and workers say it is common for people to pick up a poboy to eat later at work.
- It gets busy at lunch, but you can normally snag a booth in the restaurant.
