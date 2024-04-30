46 mins ago - Food and Drink

Russell's Short Stop Poboys in Metairie has 30+ poboy options

headshot
Photo shows fried crawfish tails falling out of an overstuffed poboy on a table

The fried crawfish tails spilled out of the poboy at Russell's Short Stop as soon as it was unwrapped. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Russell's Short Stop Poboys is an old-school restaurant with something on the menu for everyone.

What I ordered: A fried crawfish tail poboy ($9.60) fully dressed with a side of onion rings ($2.50) and a coconut Hubig's pie.

  • The poboy came with a generous helping of freshly fried crawfish tails. Short Stop has Tabasco on the tables, so I took my poboy home for some Crystal and feasted.
  • A staffer wisely suggested the onion rings, which have a savory funnel-cake-like breading.

The big picture: Short Stop has more than 30 types of poboys, including staples like roast beef and fried shrimp, and more unusual ones like liver cheese.

  • It also has gumbo, jambalaya and stuffed artichokes.
  • The restaurant, which opened in 1966, sells Roman Candy's taffy too.

If you go: Short Stop opens at 8am, and workers say it is common for people to pick up a poboy to eat later at work.

  • It gets busy at lunch, but you can normally snag a booth in the restaurant.
Photo shows a crawfish poboy
The onion rings were delicious. I saved the pie until I got home and popped it in the microwave. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows the booths inside the dining room at Short Stop Poboys.
I went to Short Stop at 8am when it opened and that's about the only time you'll see it this empty. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows the menu board with all the poboys at Short Stop.
Short Stop has at least 30 varieties of poboys. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
Photo shows the exterior of Short Stop Poboys in Metairie.
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Go deeper: What to order at Domilise's.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more