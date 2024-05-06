🐷 Poboy of the week: Cochon de lait
👋🏼 Chelsea here. Jazz Fest might be over, but you can relive the memories at the brick-and-mortar locations of some of your favorite vendors.
Case in point: You can always snag the cochon de lait poboy ($12.25 on poboy bread, $7.25 on a bun) from its creator, Walker's BBQ in New Orleans East.
- But I paid a premium and picked up mine at the Fair Grounds ($14).
The poboy tastes like Jazz Fest. The pork practically melts in your mouth, and beneath it is a crunchy, cool slaw with a creamy, spicy Creole mustard dressing.
- At the Fair Grounds, Walker's keeps big bottles of Crystal hot sauce at the ready. I doused mine accordingly.
