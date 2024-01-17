A local's guide to Jazz Fest 2024
The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival returns April 23, turning the Fair Grounds Race Course into a city within a city dedicated to live music and local food, arts and crafts.
- The festival expands to 8 days for the first time this year thanks to a special performance by the Rolling Stones on May 2.
Why it matters: Jazz Fest is one of New Orleans' largest and most consistent economic drivers.
- Considering the music lineup alone, the festival hires more than 500 local bands and performers.
- It's also just a lot of fun.
The lineup: The full list is set to drop Thursday. Until then, details are scant.
- But you can expect hundreds of acts across all eight days and dozens of genres, which makes attendance a practically customizable experience.
- The full day-by-day schedule — known colloquially as the cubes — will drop later in the spring.
What we're watching: In 2023, some food vendors opted out of participating in the annual event, like Panorama Foods, which made the beloved crawfish bread.
- Will it or the handful of other Jazz Fest vendors who forewent 2023, like Bennachin, Canseco's Market and Jamila's Cafe, be back?
Pro tips: From dancing in the Kids' Tent with elementary school classmates to snagging tickets as working media, I couldn't hazard a guess as to how many days of Jazz Fest I've attended, but all that experience has to be good for something.
Here are my best suggestions:
- Don't wear flip flops. Just don't do it.
- In fact, don't wear anything you're not OK with getting sweaty and dusty.
- Refill your water bottles! It's free at the taps across from the Roman Candy cart.
- Expensive phone cases can keep your phone clean and dry while still usable. But so can Ziploc sandwich bags.
- Need a real bathroom? Get to the Grand Stand. It's especially useful when you want to wash your hands properly.
- Remember: The festival ditched cash payment in 2023, so bring your plastic.
And here are my favorite things to eat:
- I start every day with a trio of Cafe du Monde beignets and an iced coffee. You have to carb up.
- A cochon de lait poboy And yes, please, to the hot sauce.
- A combo plate with an oyster patty, crawfish sack and crawfish beignets.
- When it's too hot to handle, a mango freeze and/or a cold crawfish salad roll. Grab one near the Lagniappe Stage.
Flashback: Prior to the festival's pandemic-induced cancellation in 2020, Jazz Fest was on a hot streak with five years of record-breaking attendance.
- In 2019 and again in 2022, organizers reported attendance of 475,000 people over the event's two weekends. More than 460,000 attended in 2023, the first full festival offering since the pandemic.
- The festival's 2001 edition still holds the record for highest attendance, with a reported audience of 650,000. (That was the year with Mystikal and Dave Matthews Band.)
The bottom line: As long as the weather holds out — and, sometimes, even if it doesn't — Jazz Fest should be a heck of a good time.
Go deeper: Buy tickets for Jazz Fest.
