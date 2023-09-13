New Orleans Jazz Fest expands to 8 days

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is expanding to eight days in 2024, according to the festival.

Why it matters: The annual music festival highlights Louisiana's music, food and artistic culture — and drives significant revenue for New Orleans tourism.

What's happening: Locals Thursday will get double-billing in 2024, with the festival scheduled to take place Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28, and Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5.

What's next: The festival lineup typically drops in January so, until then, festival-goers will just have to dream up potential headliners.