New Orleans Jazz Fest expands to 8 days
The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is expanding to eight days in 2024, according to the festival.
Why it matters: The annual music festival highlights Louisiana's music, food and artistic culture — and drives significant revenue for New Orleans tourism.
What's happening: Locals Thursday will get double-billing in 2024, with the festival scheduled to take place Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28, and Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5.
What's next: The festival lineup typically drops in January so, until then, festival-goers will just have to dream up potential headliners.
