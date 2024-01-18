Jazz Fest 2024 lineup: Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Vampire Weekend join Rolling Stones as headliners

50 mins ago - Music

Dave Grohl sings into a microphone while playing a guitar at Jazz Fest.

The Foo Fighters perform at Jazz Fest in 2012. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, and Vampire Weekend will headline the New Orleans Jazz Fest in 2024.

Why it matters: With each passing year, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival further cements its unique role amongst the nation's often homogenized festival landscape as a successful, long-running homegrown event deeply rooted in its host city's culture.

  • It's the draw of big name acts as headliners that can help bring in the crowds, while offering a sure-bet boost to the city's hospitality, music and artistic communities.

The lineup also includes The Killers, Hozier, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste, Widespread Panic, Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens, Allison Russell and Earth, Wind and Fire.

  • Plus: Greta Van Fleet, The Revivalists, the Coral Reefer Band celebrating Jimmy Buffett, Fantasia, Irma Thomas, Heart, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Juvenile with Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Samantha Fish, The Beach Boys and others.

Flashback: The festival announced last year that, for the first time, it would expand to eight days.

  • The extra day accommodates the Rolling Stones' performance on the second Thursday.
  • It also shifts the traditional "Locals' Thursday" to the new first day of the festival.

Worth noting: The day-by-day schedule, known as the cubes, won't be released until closer to the festival dates.

