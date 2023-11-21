Rolling Stones to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger perform during The Rolling Stones' surprise set on Oct. 19 in New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

The Rolling Stones are making good on promises to headline the New Orleans Jazz Fest. Why it matters: The band will finally land at the Fair Grounds on Thursday, May 2, 2024, after years of attempts.

What's happening: The Rolling Stones are setting out on a 16-city U.S. tour in support of their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds."

The New Orleans Jazz Fest date is the Stones' second on the tour, and its only festival date.

The tour begins in Houston on April 28.

Flashback: Jazz Fest announced The Rolling Stones would visit the Fair Grounds back in 2019, but then a heart surgery for Mick Jagger scuttled those plans.

Then, the band planned a visit in 2021. But rising COVID cases in Louisiana at the time caused organized to cancel the entire festival.

Clearly, organizers are hoping the third time's the charm.

What he's saying: "'The Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest' is a long held prophecy coming true. The Festival thanks Mick, Keith, Ronnie and Concerts West, for their steadfast dedication to making this once-in-a-lifetime Jazz Fest magic," says Jazz Fest producer and director Quint Davis.

"The pilgrimage starts today, come get satisfied."

Details: Louisiana residents with a Louisiana ZIP code can snag up to six pre-sale tickets Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 through the Jazz Fest website.

The general public can start buying tickets Dec. 1 at 10am.

Jazz Fest is scheduled for April 25 to 28 and May 2 to 5.

But May 2 will have a limited capacity, and organizers expect a quick sell-out.

Of note: The usual $50 "Locals Thursday" prices will apply to the first Thursday for 2024.

Go deeper: Jazz Fest expands to 8 days