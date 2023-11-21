Nov 21, 2023 - Music

Rolling Stones to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest

headshot

Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger perform during The Rolling Stones' surprise set on Oct. 19 in New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

The Rolling Stones are making good on promises to headline the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Why it matters: The band will finally land at the Fair Grounds on Thursday, May 2, 2024, after years of attempts.

What's happening: The Rolling Stones are setting out on a 16-city U.S. tour in support of their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds."

  • The New Orleans Jazz Fest date is the Stones' second on the tour, and its only festival date.
  • The tour begins in Houston on April 28.

Flashback: Jazz Fest announced The Rolling Stones would visit the Fair Grounds back in 2019, but then a heart surgery for Mick Jagger scuttled those plans.

  • Then, the band planned a visit in 2021. But rising COVID cases in Louisiana at the time caused organized to cancel the entire festival.
  • Clearly, organizers are hoping the third time's the charm.

What he's saying: "'The Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest' is a long held prophecy coming true. The Festival thanks Mick, Keith, Ronnie and Concerts West, for their steadfast dedication to making this once-in-a-lifetime Jazz Fest magic," says Jazz Fest producer and director Quint Davis.

  • "The pilgrimage starts today, come get satisfied."

Details: Louisiana residents with a Louisiana ZIP code can snag up to six pre-sale tickets Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 through the Jazz Fest website.

  • The general public can start buying tickets Dec. 1 at 10am.
  • Jazz Fest is scheduled for April 25 to 28 and May 2 to 5.
  • But May 2 will have a limited capacity, and organizers expect a quick sell-out.

Of note: The usual $50 "Locals Thursday" prices will apply to the first Thursday for 2024.

Go deeper: Jazz Fest expands to 8 days

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more