The comforting lunchtime hustle and bustle at High Hat Cafe in New Orleans is as good as it gets — and so is the Freret Street restaurant's catfish poboy.
What I ordered: A catfish poboy ($18), fried and fully dressed on Leidenheimer bread, with pimento mac and cheese ($6).
The catfish is also available grilled, but I love High Hat's just-crunchy-enough, cornmeal-coated version straight from the deep fryer.
And did I want to nap afterwards? Absolutely.
Between the lines:High Hat first opened under Chip Apperson and Adolfo Garcia, but the pair sold it to Fredo Nogueira and Ryan Iriarte last summer, Ian McNulty reports for NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Happily, the new owners knew the best thing they could do was not to really change anything at all.
"It's such an institution. To see it go or change into something else would've been tragic," Iriarte told McNulty.