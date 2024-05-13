2 hours ago - Food and Drink

High Hat Cafe has a great catfish poboy

A blue diner-style table is set with salt, pepper, ketchup and a plate filled with fries and a catfish poboy. A small play of mac and cheese sits to the site.

The catfish poboy at High Hat is available grilled or fried. Photo: Luke Johnson

The comforting lunchtime hustle and bustle at High Hat Cafe in New Orleans is as good as it gets — and so is the Freret Street restaurant's catfish poboy.

What I ordered: A catfish poboy ($18), fried and fully dressed on Leidenheimer bread, with pimento mac and cheese ($6).

  • The catfish is also available grilled, but I love High Hat's just-crunchy-enough, cornmeal-coated version straight from the deep fryer.
  • And did I want to nap afterwards? Absolutely.
High Hat Cafe is seen during the lunch rush. Nearly every table is full of diners.
High Hat Cafe is always busy during lunch. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Between the lines: High Hat first opened under Chip Apperson and Adolfo Garcia, but the pair sold it to Fredo Nogueira and Ryan Iriarte last summer, Ian McNulty reports for NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

  • Happily, the new owners knew the best thing they could do was not to really change anything at all.
  • "It's such an institution. To see it go or change into something else would've been tragic," Iriarte told McNulty.

