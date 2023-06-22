Share on email (opens in new window)

The shrimp remoulade salad pairs perfectly with rosemary lemonade at High Hat. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Eating out is always a good idea IMO. I recently escaped the heat at a lovely lunch at High Hat Cafe on Freret Street.

The restaurant, which recently celebrated its 12th anniversary, focuses on Southern specialties and comfort foods.

The menu changes seasonally.

What I ate: Shrimp remoulade wedge salad and deviled eggs.

The $14 dish was cold and just right for a hot summer day.

The remoulade dressing was a tangy oil-and-vinegar twist on the traditional mayo-based sauce.

Of note: My lunch buddy got the made-to-order fried chicken and said it was "moist, perfectly crunchy and so good."

What's a dish you love?