6 hours ago - Food and Drink

Best thing I ate in New Orleans this week: Shrimp remoulade salad at High Hat

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a wedge salad with remoulade dressing, deviled eggs, cooked shrimp, sliced tomatoes and a glass of lemonade.

The shrimp remoulade salad pairs perfectly with rosemary lemonade at High Hat. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Eating out is always a good idea IMO. I recently escaped the heat at a lovely lunch at High Hat Cafe on Freret Street.

  • The restaurant, which recently celebrated its 12th anniversary, focuses on Southern specialties and comfort foods.
  • The menu changes seasonally.

What I ate: Shrimp remoulade wedge salad and deviled eggs.

  • The $14 dish was cold and just right for a hot summer day.
  • The remoulade dressing was a tangy oil-and-vinegar twist on the traditional mayo-based sauce.

Of note: My lunch buddy got the made-to-order fried chicken and said it was "moist, perfectly crunchy and so good."

📣 What's a dish you love? Tell us where to go next via [email protected]

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more