6 hours ago - Food and Drink
Best thing I ate in New Orleans this week: Shrimp remoulade salad at High Hat
Eating out is always a good idea IMO. I recently escaped the heat at a lovely lunch at High Hat Cafe on Freret Street.
- The restaurant, which recently celebrated its 12th anniversary, focuses on Southern specialties and comfort foods.
- The menu changes seasonally.
What I ate: Shrimp remoulade wedge salad and deviled eggs.
- The $14 dish was cold and just right for a hot summer day.
- The remoulade dressing was a tangy oil-and-vinegar twist on the traditional mayo-based sauce.
Of note: My lunch buddy got the made-to-order fried chicken and said it was "moist, perfectly crunchy and so good."
📣 What's a dish you love? Tell us where to go next via [email protected]
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.